Musk gives $1m checks to voters ahead of Wisconsin supreme court election

Elon Musk gave two Wisconsin voters $1 million each after the state’s highest court declined to hear a case that his payments amounted to bribery.

The billionaire adviser to US President Donald Trump wants to boost turnout in Wisconsin’s supreme court election Tuesday, which could overturn a liberal majority. The judicial race — on which Musk has reportedly spent $22 million — is set to be the most expensive in US history.

“We just want judges to be judges,” the Tesla and Space X CEO said Sunday, before handing out checks to two voters who had signed a petition to stop ‘activist’ judges.

Lawyers for Musk said the payments were “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate,” the BBC reported.

“Musk’s dollars [...] have transformed what is usually a low-key, provincial election into a referendum on the current US administration’s policies and agenda,” the Financial Times wrote.