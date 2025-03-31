Events Newsletters
Musk gives $1m checks to voters ahead of Wisconsin supreme court election

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright
Mar 31, 2025, 8:22am EDT
Elon Musk speaks during a rally in support of a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate on March 30.
Vincent Alban/Reuters
The News

Elon Musk gave two Wisconsin voters $1 million each after the state’s highest court declined to hear a case that his payments amounted to bribery.

The billionaire adviser to US President Donald Trump wants to boost turnout in Wisconsin’s supreme court election Tuesday, which could overturn a liberal majority. The judicial race — on which Musk has reportedly spent $22 million — is set to be the most expensive in US history.

We just want judges to be judges,” the Tesla and Space X CEO said Sunday, before handing out checks to two voters who had signed a petition to stop ‘activist’ judges.

Lawyers for Musk said the payments were “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate,” the BBC reported.

“Musk’s dollars [...] have transformed what is usually a low-key, provincial election into a referendum on the current US administration’s policies and agenda,” the Financial Times wrote.

Know More

Musk employed a similar tactic before the US presidential election last year, offering $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and six other battleground states if they signed a petition supporting First and Second Amendment rights.

A judge in Pennsylvania later ruled that the giveaway was legal, saying prosecutors failed to show it was an illegal lottery.

