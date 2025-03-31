Marine Le Pen’s guilty verdict is a ‘political earthquake’ but could boost far right

Marine Le Pen, the face of France’s far-right movement and three-time presidential candidate, was banned from running for office for five years with immediate effect after being found guilty of embezzlement by a Paris court on Monday.

Prosecutors accused Le Pen, the National Rally party, and 24 other individuals — including current and former French lawmakers and European Parliament members — of using €4.5 million (about $4.8 million) of European Parliament funds to pay parliamentary staffers for work on the party’s domestic affairs rather than EU business from 2004 to 2016.

Le Pen was also sentenced to a four-year prison term, with two of the years suspended and the other two to be served outside jail with an electronic tag.

She is set to appeal the verdict, and a judge could still decide to overturn the ban on her running for office, according to Politico.