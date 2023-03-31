noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Mar 31, 2023, 9:01am EDT
North America

US Justice Department sues train operator over East Palestine toxic train derailment

General view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alan Freed/File Photo
REUTERS/Alan Freed/File Photo
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway Company over a toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year.

It is seeking damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations for the pollutants said to have been discharged during the incident, CNN reported.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.

Title icon

Step Back

The February disaster made national news for the massive scale of toxic chemicals that reportedly spilled out of the train after its derailment. Many in East Palestine fled the area, describing a “chlorinated” smell and feeling like their eyes were burning.

Residents near the crash site also said they were receiving mixed messages on whether or not it was safe to be in the area.

The disaster led to bipartisan discussion in Washington, with Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance rallying support for better rail safety.

AD