Elon Musk's tweets get their own category in Twitter's algorithm

The public release of Twitter's algorithm Friday showed that owner Elon Musk's tweets are put into their own category, and senior engineering officials at Twitter later confirmed that they did so to track the performance of his tweets.

Within Twitter's source code that powers its recommended "For You" page, "author_is_elon" is listed as its own category for tweets.

Other categories include tracking whether a user is Democrat, Republican, or a "Power User."

Twitter officials said the categories were only used to track the performance of tweets from different groups, though Musk has been accused of amplifying his own tweets on the platform.