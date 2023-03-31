The next big ESG battle

The debate over the SEC’s climate disclosure rules is rooted in the anxiety many carbon-intensive companies feel about the fact that CO2 emissions — once a vague metric that could at best be roughly estimated — are becoming much easier to measure, and a basis for lawsuits and shareholder campaigns. Thanks to regulation, as well as technologies like satellite monitoring and blockchain accounting, the era of hidden emissions is ending.

The most controversial part of the SEC proposal deals with “Scope 3” emissions, those that arise from a company’s supply chain and its customers’ use of its products. For many carbon-intensive companies, including fossil fuel producers and major retailers, Scope 3 makes up the majority of their total carbon footprint. The proposed rule requires disclosure of Scope 3 emissions if they are material to a company’s finances, or if they are included in a company’s climate targets.

Universal Scope 3 emissions disclosure is central to the broader ESG fight, because it would allow investors to make a more nuanced judgment about climate-related financial risks — companies with a lot of Scope 3 emissions are most likely to face costs or asset impairments as the economy uses less fossil fuels and policymakers crack down on emissions. High-carbon companies that don’t take steps to mitigate that risk — by changing their business model, for example — could face higher costs of capital, see board members ousted by shareholders, or face legal action.

This month, SEC Chair Gary Gensler acknowledged a favored argument of opponents of Scope 3 disclosure, saying that the process for tabulating them is not as “well developed” as the process for Scope 1 (from a company’s direct operations) and Scope 2 (from purchased electricity) emissions.

That may be true, but it’s quickly changing, as the major accounting firms, as well as a host of startups, standardize Scope 3 tabulation. Many large carbon emitters, including Chevron and ExxonMobil, already measure their Scope 3 emissions and have targets to reduce them (at least in terms of emissions per unit of oil and gas sold). And no matter what the SEC decides, companies with operations in Europe will likely need to account for their global Scope 3 emissions anyway, as European Union regulators finalize their own disclosure rules, which are likely to be more strict.

“It just won’t be that hard of a question,” said Madison Condon, a professor of environmental and corporate law at Boston University who published a paper last week urging the SEC to “not back down” on Scope 3 requirements. “This is becoming so commonplace that Scope 3 is integrated into existing supply chain and basic accounting software. It’s literally just in Quickbooks.”

If the SEC axes the Scope 3 requirement, as the American Petroleum Institute — the main American fossil-fuel lobby group — and others have requested, it will likely face lawsuits from environmental and shareholder advocacy groups. If it doesn’t, it may face lawsuits from Republican attorneys general and groups like API and the Chamber. One middle-ground approach would be to phase in the Scope 3 requirement over time.

Then again, softening the blow on Scope 3 probably won’t be enough to keep the SEC’s lawyers out of court, since other details of the rules are also contentious, said Rob Schuwerk, executive director for North America at Carbon Tracker, a think tank.

“Litigation is inevitable, and the SEC will recognize that,” he said. “So there’s no real incentive to drop any of the controversial stuff.”