The AI factions of Silicon Valley

If you believe we’re on the cusp of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, and that self-aware computers will soon take over as the dominant species on Earth, then all other concerns really become secondary. There isn’t any specific evidence that this will happen. The theory relies on the basic idea that breakthroughs in AI are happening fast and that we will eventually get there.

But preventing the development of AI effectively means halting technological progress. AI is part of nearly every industry now, from biotech to farming. Economic growth depends in part on advancing AI. Stopping it in its tracks could mean a different kind of dystopia, even if there are no killer robots.

We need massive investment, probably by the government in the form of academic research, to study the theoretical ways we can keep AI contained to its intended uses. There are burgeoning fields such as mechanistic interpretability, or the study of understanding why AI models do what they do. Breakthroughs in that area would help detect possible deception in AI models, which would be a sign that we might be losing control.

Almost every other concern is tied to other, underlying issues in society. Job displacement, for instance, is a great example.

For more than 30 years, new technologies and globalization have caused people to lose their jobs at incredibly high rates. Remember Michael Moore’s Roger & Me , the 1989 documentary about Flint, Michigan that shed light on the social destruction resulting from widespread job displacement? AI could turn entire countries into Flint.

But attempts to ban the use of AI will likely be as successful as the Luddites were at destroying textile machinery in the early 1800s.

We probably need social programs to help people transition. That means universal healthcare, better unemployment benefits, more access to childcare, and affordable housing. All of those things are politically divisive in the U.S., which makes this country exceptionally vulnerable to disruption from AI.

The national security area is perhaps the most complex. When nuclear weapons were created, people understandably worried about the annihilation of the human race. Over time, humanity has learned to live with the possibility that one wrong move could end all life in an instant. It would be wise for nation states to create norms and treaties around the use of autonomous weapons now, rather than waiting for the AI equivalent of Hiroshima.

AI will happen whether we like it or not. Whether it becomes a tool used to fight climate change and disease or a destabilizing force that threatens our institutions is not a function of the technology itself. Instead, it relies on society’s willingness to confront social and political challenges that are decades old.