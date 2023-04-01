'Worst April Fool's Day joke': Russia is now president of the UN Security Council

Several prominent political figures from the U.S. and Europe slammed the idea of a Russian presidency at the Security Council.

"It seems like the worst April Fools’ joke in history," read an opinion column in Time written by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, president of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.); and Jon Huntsman, the former governor of Utah and U.S. ambassador to Russia.

The trio called on the U.S. and other permanent members of the Security Council — France and the U.K. — to use their veto power to deny Russia the presidency.

In a separate piece for Time, Sonnenfeld and Sergiy Kyslytsya, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN, looked back to the last time Russia ran the council.

The presidency, they wrote, "carries very real institutional power within the U.N.," chairing all discussions and controlling the agenda.

"Back then, Russia sought to exploit the Security Council to confuse and mislead the world of its real intentions, and Russia’s devious machinations were aimed at impeding international support for Ukraine," they wrote.

Kyslytsya also tweeted out a countdown leading up to when Russia chairs the Security Council.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called it a "bad joke."

"Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children," Kuleba tweeted.

And in Politico EU, Colombe Cahen-Salvador, the co-founder of the global grassroots movement Atlas, asked: "Can a war criminal head the United Nations Security Council?" She called for at least seven of the 15 Security Council member countries to boycott the body during April.