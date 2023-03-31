Updated Mar 31, 2023, 9:28am EDTpolitics
George Soros on Trump prosecutor Alvin Bragg: "I didn't fund him and I don't know him"
Republicans have been lambasting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros-backed” prosecutor. Steve Clemons gets a response from Soros, the founder of the Open Society Foundations and a major donor to progressive causes. He responded by sharing this op-ed he wrote for the Wall Street Journal in July 2022.
- The New York Times explains the connection between Soros and Bragg: He donated to the political arm of a progressive group called the Color of Change that backed Bragg’s campaign.