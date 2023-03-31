Prominent Twitter accounts say they won’t pay for the blue check

The New York Times said Thursday that it would not pay a monthly fee to retain its verification status for its “institutional Twitter accounts.” A Times spokesperson said the company would not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue, “except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes.”

Twitter Blue, the subscription that allows users to keep a blue check, promises to promote users’ tweets.

CNN, The Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed, POLITICO, and Vox all issued similarly worded statements saying that they would not pay a monthly fee for their news accounts and those of most of their employees.

The Washington Post said that they would not support Twitter Blue’s service, as “it’s evident that verified checkmarks no longer represent authority and expertise.”

The New Yorker’s food writer Helen Rosner called paying for Twitter Blue “the loserest possible thing on earth,” saying that “the idea that everyone would then be able to see that I paid for it makes it an instant absolutely not nope never.”