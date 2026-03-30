Wikipedia bans use of AI to ‘generate or rewrite’ articles

Wikipedia banned the use of AI models “to generate or rewrite” its articles.

The policy replaced more broad language saying that AI should not be used to generate articles “from scratch,” but leaves it open for contributors to use the technology in copy-editing and translation.

The move represents the mood among Wikipedia editors toward AI shifting from “cautious optimism… to genuine worry,” one told 404 Media, with growing reports of AI-related issues.

Somewhat ironically, Wikipedia is itself a useful model for AI adoption, a Google DeepMind researcher noted recently: a tech-driven font of knowledge, initially scoffed at as unreliable, but which can be a powerful tool if used to find primary sources rather than cited directly.