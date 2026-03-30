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Trump sends mixed signals on Iran war

Mar 30, 2026, 6:45am EDT
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Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened to expand the Iran war, while also saying he was “pretty sure” a deal was close.

He told the Financial Times the US could “take the oil” and seize an Iranian export hub while The Wall Street Journal reported that he was weighing an assault to extract Iran’s enriched uranium.

Though Trump also said “I think we’ll make a deal,” the best advice remains to watch what he does, not what he says; there are now 50,000 US troops in the Middle East, 10,000 more than before the war, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, both sides continued to mount attacks: Explosions were reported in Tehran, and Iran targeted Gulf states and Israel.

Tom Chivers
AD