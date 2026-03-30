Top CAF official resigns amid AFCON backlash

The resignation of a top executive at Africa’s football governing body raised questions about the organization’s integrity following a controversial ruling that stripped Senegal of its African Cup of Nations title.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, a Congolese official who in 2021 rose to second-in-command at the Confederation of African Football, said he was retiring. It comes less than two weeks after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON title it won in January, awarding the championship instead to Morocco. The March 17 ruling triggered fury across the continent and renewed longstanding questions about the organization’s governance.

Senegal’s players, awaiting an appeal ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, an independent international organization, have responded with defiance: They paraded their trophy in Paris this weekend before a friendly against Peru.