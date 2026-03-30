Three UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war intensifies

The UN said Monday that three of its peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon within 24 hours, as Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah intensifies.

More than a million people in Lebanon have been displaced and some 1,200 killed since hostilities between Israel and the Tehran-backed Lebanese group reignited over the Iran war. An Israeli ground campaign is underway in Lebanon, and is set to widen.

Israel plans to keep “effective control” of southern Lebanon even after the current hostilities end, The Jerusalem Post reported. The war has deepened sectarian divisions within Lebanon as it pushes its “fragile state and society towards breaking point,” Reuters wrote, while some analysts argue a lengthy Israeli occupation would only reenergize Hezbollah.