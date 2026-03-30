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Sun King pledges to $150M to Ethiopia electrification

Mar 30, 2026, 2:00pm EDT
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Solar panel in rural Ethiopia.
Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

Sun King, the world’s largest off-grid solar company, plans to invest $150 million to bring solar power to Ethiopia by 2030, according to a deal with the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

The Kenya-based firm, which already operates in 14 African countries, aims to reach 2 million Ethiopian households and businesses by 2030, according to a joint statement.

Many of Ethiopia’s 120 million people do not have grid access, even though the country exports hydropower via the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Sun King will establish a local subsidiary as part of a broader $1.3 billion Africa-wide expansion drive.

Yinka Adegoke
AD