Pakistan emerges as unlikely war interlocutor

Pakistan is assuming a surprisingly key diplomatic role in pushing Iran and the US toward ending their war.

Islamabad was isolated by Washington following its role harboring Osama bin Laden, but Pakistan is now out of the wilderness.

A recent US peace proposal reached Tehran via a Pakistani-facilitated back channel, and the country is hosting the Egyptian, Saudi, and Turkish foreign ministers today for talks on the Iran war.

The country has cultivated relations with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported, offering deals on critical minerals and cryptocurrency to the president’s inner circle and winning his favor; it is a far cry from Trump’s first term, when he accused Pakistan of repaying aid with “nothing but lies & deceit.”