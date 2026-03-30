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Iran war fuels global coal rush

Mar 30, 2026, 7:10am EDT
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Candiota III coal-fired power plant in Candiota, Brazil.
Diego Vara/File Photo/Reuters

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz is driving a return to coal — the dirtiest of the fossil fuels — with many countries rushing to secure supplies.

Shares of Yancoal, one of Australia’s biggest coal producers, have surged by 40% since the start of the war, while ​​Pennsylvania-based Core Natural Resources is up 30%.

Japan and South Korea — both heavily reliant on energy imports from the Middle East — have lifted restrictions on older, less efficient coal-burning plants as they look to meet energy demand, Nikkei reported.

Experts warn that once a coal plant is brought back online, shutting it down could be politically unfeasible, raising fears of soaring carbon emissions.

A chart showing coal company stock prices.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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