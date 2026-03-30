Exclusive / General Atlantic says ‘biggest mistake’ would be pulling back on Gulf deals

The biggest names in private equity and venture investing have been flocking to the Gulf in recent years as the region’s sovereign wealth funds have become an increasingly important source of cash. Not content to just hand out money to foreign managers, the Gulf’s funds have also been applying pressure on international investors to set up shop in the region and invest more there.

BlackRock, KKR, and Ardian are among firms that have heeded those calls and opened offices in the Gulf or boosted their presence in the past few years.

Many of those same firms have been seeking to reassure Gulf policymakers they will stick around, even as many global companies look to move staff out of the region because of safety concerns.

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As US fund managers reaffirm commitments to the Middle East, the region’s biggest investors are also continuing to look at US deals, said Ford, defying expectations that economic turmoil and questions about the impact of the war on US-Gulf relations. “I haven’t seen any signs of a movement away from the US by Gulf funds,” he said.

Ford is also staying optimistic about the potential outcome of the conflict, focusing on what could be a huge economic opportunity if hostilities end and relations between Iran and the Gulf states improve. “Optimism about what might come next in the region is very encouraging,” he said.

That optimism is being reflected in the resiliency of the company’s regional investments, Ziyad Baeshen, who heads General Atlantic’s Middle East business, said. “Our portfolio companies headquartered in the Middle East are incredibly dynamic businesses and we continue to have confidence in their growth,” he said.

Some of those firms, like Property Finder, seem likely to be hit by an expected slowdown in Dubai real estate sales, while other online businesses may get a boost as more consumer spending goes onto the internet.