China set to resume US energy purchases

China appears to be restarting its purchases of US oil and gas as the Iran war disrupts shipments from the Middle East.

Beijing stopped buying American crude and LNG last year after US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo triggered a trade war. But Kpler data showed nearly 600,000 barrels of American crude are set to be loaded daily onto China-bound tankers in April, Nikkei reported.

While the cargos could still be diverted, the issue will likely come up when Trump visits Beijing in mid-May, and the renewed purchases could give both sides an easy win: Trump has pushed for China to increase imports of US energy, while Beijing is looking to diversify its supply given the Strait of Hormuz closure.