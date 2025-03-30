Key details of Trump’s tariffs remain uncertain days ahead of April 2

The Trump administration is preparing to roll out a slew of new tariffs on Washington’s trading partners on April 2. But with just days to go until the new duties are supposed to take effect, key details, as well as what the tariffs are supposed to achieve, remain unclear to analysts, foreign governments, and lawmakers alike, while administration officials have also made several contradictory claims.

The result is a growing feeling of uncertainty over the trajectory of the American economy.

“I can’t give you any forward-looking guidance on what’s gonna happen this week,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday. “The president has got a heck of a lot of analysis before him, and he’s gonna make the right choice I’m sure.”