Myanmar quake death toll grows

The death toll from Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar rose to more than 1,600, as aftershocks and civil war complicated disaster relief efforts.

The country’s military regime resumed some attacks shortly after the earthquake, while the main resistance movement declared a temporary ceasefire in the worst-hit areas.

US President Donald Trump’s dismantling of foreign aid has hobbled the international response; rescue workers from China, Russia, and India have arrived, but a US team is not expected until Wednesday — a far slower response than under normal circumstances, The New York Times reported.

“If we don’t show up and China shows up, that sends a pretty strong message,” a former USAID official said.