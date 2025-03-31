‘It’s not who we are anymore:’ BlackRock emerges from vanilla roots for good

Larry Fink, who leads an $11.5 trillion asset empire, created an entirely new type of investing once. He thinks he can do it again.

The BlackRock CEO’s annual letter, released Monday, said that private markets will quickly catch up with public markets in transparency and access. His firm has made a big bet on private markets — $27 billion in acquisitions last year in private credit, infrastructure, and data — and aims to do for that fast-growing corner of finance what its passive index funds did for the stock market.

“Private markets don’t have to be as risky. Or opaque. Or out of reach,” he writes.

The core of BlackRock’s business has long been its index funds, which lead a $15 trillion market of ultracheap ETFs that look to mirror the market, not beat it. “It’s not who we are anymore,” Fink writes.

BlackRock last year bought private credit manager HPS, infrastructure firm GIP, and Preqin, a provider of data about private markets.

“With clearer, more timely data, it becomes possible to index private markets just like we do now with the S&P 500,” he writes. “Once that happens, private markets will be accessible, simple markets.”