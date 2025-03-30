Apple ramps up health care push

Apple is doubling down on CEO Tim Cook’s promise that the tech company’s greatest contribution to the world will be health care.

The iPhone maker is working to overhaul its Health app and create a new artificial intelligence-powered doctor that would make recommendations tailored to individuals, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported.

The bot is apparently being trained with input from the company’s in-house physicians; Apple is aiming to bring in external medical experts, too.

One big change, Gurman noted, is the plan to include food tracking in the app, something Apple has historically avoided and that would put it in direct competition with popular apps like Noom and MyFitnessPal.

AD

The new features could be released as soon as spring of next year.