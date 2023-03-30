Mussolini's granddaughter chugged wine at 11 a.m. to protest health warnings on wine bottles

Mussolini — the granddaughter of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini — spoke at the press conference to push back on Dublin's proposal to put mandatory health warning labels on bottles of wine and other alcoholic drinks in Ireland.

The warnings would include information about the risks of cancer and liver disease linked to alcohol, as well as the risks of drinking while pregnant, The Guardian reported.

Mussolini held a piece up of paper detailing how the labels could hurt the economic health of wine-producing countries like Italy and Spain which have come out firmly against the plan.

Italy’s biggest farmers’ association Coldiretti said in a statement that it is "completely improper to equate the excessive consumption of spirits, typical of the Nordic countries, to the moderate and conscious consumption of quality products with lower alcohol content, such as beer and wine."