House Intel leaders want to speed up security clearances

The new leaders of the House Intelligence Committee are circling a bipartisan target: speeding up the beleaguered vetting process for security clearances so that the government can steal top talent from the private sector more easily.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio and ranking member Jim Himes, D-Conn. recently agreed to make security clearance reform for national security officials and government contractors one of their top priorities.

“This is a bureaucratic process that’s intended to protect our country but at the same time is making it more difficult to fill out the workforce, to hire people and compete with industry,” Turner said in an interview with Semafor.

The Intelligence chairman said he plans to set up a bipartisan working group to field suggestions from the private and public sector alike, and predicted the work would ultimately end in legislation.

“We’re in a world where a lot of the cutting edge work around artificial intelligence, biosynthesis, quantum computing, et cetera, happens in the private sector and I like the idea of the IC having access to that,” Himes said in an interview. “Obviously, a lengthy security clearance process creates a problem.”

AD

Himes gave a hypothetical example of a recent immigrant who speaks multiple languages that are critical to intelligence gathering, but whose clearance is stuck in a bureaucratic jam. Their foreign background could slow their approval even as it’s central to why they’re being asked to contribute to national security in the first place.

“The presumption, of course, is the fact that they are a recent immigrant, or that they have lots of connections abroad, that that’s an adverse fact,” he said. “I think we need to scrutinize that.”