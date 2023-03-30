Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s most-followed user after spending $44 billion to buy it

Musk has approximately 40,000 more followers than former U.S. President Barack Obama, Business Insider reports, gaining most of his followers last April after he launched a bid to purchase the social network.

According to reports in the months since the $44 million sale was finalized last October, Musk appears to have funneled resources into boosting his tweets’ visibility on the site.

In February, Platformer reported that Musk, whose tweet about the Super Bowl got less traction than President Joe Biden’s, ordered engineers at the company to work on a system that would push his tweets to the entire website. This week, the newsletter also reported that a group of power users were also benefitting from tweet-boosting on the site.