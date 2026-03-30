Politico taps a new top editor

Politico tapped a current executive vice president, Jonathan Greenberger, to be the publication’s new editor-in-chief.

Greenberger, who garnered internal support from outgoing editor John Harris and CEO Goli Sheikholeslami, convinced Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner and others at the company that Politico needed to lean into its status as a dominant global player in recruiting and positioning — or else be beaten by the growing slate of DC-based competitors and AI.

The company was also similarly impressed by Politico’s strong programming (and revenue) slate at the Munich Security Conference, which Greenberger had a strong hand in planning. He’s expected to work closely alongside North American senior executive editor Alex Burns, European senior executive editor Kate Day, and executive editor Carrie Budoff Brown.

“With more technological disruption on the way, I wanted a leader who will embrace that change as an opportunity,” Sheikholeslami told Semafor in a statement. “Jonathan knows what makes POLITICO distinct and will deliver on our ambitious strategy to be indispensable to more subscribers, transform from a transatlantic to global publication, and use AI as a co-pilot for both our journalism and our business.”