EU lawmakers advance deportation plan

​​European Union lawmakers advanced a plan to deport migrants to “return hubs” outside the bloc, as the continent adopts a more Donald Trump-like posture on immigration.

Rejected asylum-seekers could be detained for up to two years or sent to “third countries” under the plan, which was backed by an alliance of center-right and far-right lawmakers.

Critics warned of “human rights black holes” at offshore sites.

The EU is spending millions to deter migrants, but the new proposal is more in line with Italy’s firmer policy, which involves two detention centers in Albania.

Conservatives in Europe have praised Trump’s immigration crackdown: “There is a new consensus in Europe,” one politician said. “The era of deportations has begun.”