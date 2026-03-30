Exclusive / CBS News expands investigative team with Washington Post and Free Press alumni

CBS News is expanding its investigative journalism efforts as editor-in-chief Bari Weiss continues to reshape the network.

On Monday, the company plans to announce the growth of CBS News’ Investigative Unit, Semafor has learned, an attempt to grow the network’s original reporting and get more attention by publishing and broadcasting high-impact stories. The investigative unit, which Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski want to further expand in the coming months, will look into areas the company hopes to focus on, including health, politics, sports, and waste and fraud in government.

The company plans to announce that it is hiring Washington Post veteran Daniel Gilbert, who was laid off as part of the Post’s large cuts, and Free Press reporter Gabe Kaminsky. It will also move current CBS News reporters Laura Geller, Jake Rosenwasser, and Callie Teitelbaum to the investigative team from their other beats.

The move represents a notable expansion and staffing up on top of the current team. CBS News leadership hopes the investigations can help the network find new audiences online.

“We’re going to invest even more in producing revelatory journalism every day, which is the only kind that is going to matter in the 21st century,” Weiss said during a CBS News town hall earlier this year. “We are going to be putting a huge emphasis on scoops. Not scoops that expire minutes later. But investigative scoops.”