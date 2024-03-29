Israel urged to respect ICJ ruling on aid delivery

World leaders and aid groups are urging Israel to accept the International Court of Justice’s ruling for the country to allow “unhindered” aid access to Gaza as millions there face famine.

South Africa — which is persuing a genocide case against Israel at the ICJ — said the court’s ruling “indicates a need to protect [Palestinians’] right to exist,” while Ireland said it would back efforts to redefine genocide to include blocking humanitarian aid.

The ICJ’s ruling, while legally binding, has no way of being enforced, leaving international observers skeptical about Israel’s compliance. Still, the court’s decision reflects a broadening sentiment that the Israeli government is failing to mitigate a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.