What Americans are worrying about

The change tracks with the news headlines in a year that consumer prices have calmed down and chaos at the border has dominated much of cable and the conversation in Washington.



Notably: Immigration is now the number one issue that comes up unprompted when Gallup asks survey takers to list the issue that concerns them most, with 28% bringing it up. (For its main findings, in the graph above, the pollster reads a list of topics and asks participants to rate how much each worries them).



In general, Republicans are vastly more focused on illegal immigration than others: 73% said they worried about it “a great deal,” compared to 44% of Independents and 27% of Democrats.