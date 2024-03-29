What Americans are worrying about

The News
Americans are a bit less stressed about the economy and inflation than they were this time last year, according to Gallup’s latest annual survey on the country’s top policy concerns. But they’re also more worried about illegal immigration.
The change tracks with the news headlines in a year that consumer prices have calmed down and chaos at the border has dominated much of cable and the conversation in Washington.
Notably: Immigration is now the number one issue that comes up unprompted when Gallup asks survey takers to list the issue that concerns them most, with 28% bringing it up. (For its main findings, in the graph above, the pollster reads a list of topics and asks participants to rate how much each worries them).
In general, Republicans are vastly more focused on illegal immigration than others: 73% said they worried about it “a great deal,” compared to 44% of Independents and 27% of Democrats.