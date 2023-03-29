Russia’s predicted economic decline in three charts

The value of the ruble against the U.S. dollar has been sinking since November. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Maria Shagina, senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that while the country saw short-term resilience, the view going forward is not so good: “Moscow will be much more inward-looking and overly dependent on China,” she said.

Part of Russia’s short-term success can be chalked up to revenue it accrued from the price of oil and gas after the war began. Earlier this year, a European price cap on Russia oil came into effect, meaning the country’s revenue has plummeted in the months following. The result is a growing deficit in Russia’s budget.

While Russia’s government has recently bragged about record-low unemployment, the country does not have enough workers to fill key jobs. Many Russians have been conscripted, while tens of thousands are estimated to have left the country in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For every unemployed Russian, there are roughly 2.5 job vacancies, data from Russian consultancy firm FinExpertiza shows. The shortage of people to fill roles will hamper Russia’s economic growth, Natalia Danina, head of the analytical department at HeadHunter, told Bloomberg. “Either there are no people or they are not seeking to change jobs amid difficult external circumstances,” she said.