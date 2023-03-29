Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will be hospitalized for a few days where he will undergo "appropriate hospital medical therapy," the Vatican said in a statement Wednesday.

The pontiff suffered from breathing difficulties and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the 86-year-old does not have COVID-19.

Bruni said that the pope was taken to the hospital for some "previously scheduled checks," but the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera later reported that the pope had arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, following heart and breathing problems after his traditional Wednesday Saint Peter’s Square address.