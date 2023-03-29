Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

The News
Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will be hospitalized for a few days where he will undergo "appropriate hospital medical therapy," the Vatican said in a statement Wednesday.
The pontiff suffered from breathing difficulties and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the 86-year-old does not have COVID-19.
Bruni said that the pope was taken to the hospital for some "previously scheduled checks," but the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera later reported that the pope had arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, following heart and breathing problems after his traditional Wednesday Saint Peter’s Square address.
The pope suffers from mobility problems which has forced him to use a wheelchair. In 2021, he underwent surgery to treat a colon problem which returned in January this year.
According to the Associated Press, the pontiff only has one lung after having the other one removed following a lung infection as a teenager.
Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told ABC News that people with decreased lung capacity may have a difficult time recovering from lung infections because they don't have "reserve" healthy lung capacity to help them breathe while the infection heals.
Ahead of Easter celebrations, Pope Francis was expected to appear in numerous events and services, including a Palm Sunday mass this weekend.
The pope has previously floated the idea of following in the footsteps of his predecessor, who retired early due to poor health.