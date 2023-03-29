The world’s usable nukes have the combined power of 135,000 Hiroshima bombs: Report

Researchers found that all nine of the world’s nuclear-armed states had a combined inventory of 12,512 nuclear warheads at the start of 2023 — 9,576 of which were available for use. In 2022, there were 9,440 operational nuclear warheads.

The additional 136 warheads were all attributed to Russia, as Moscow continues to threaten the use of nuclear weapons in connection to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia currently has the largest inventory of nuclear weapons in the world — with 5,889 active warheads.

Although nuclear-armed states like Russia and the U.S. dismantle a small number of their older warheads every year, the number of operational nukes has been on the rise since 2017.

“If this does not stop, we will soon see an increase also in the total number of nuclear weapons in the world, for the first time since the Cold War,” said Grethe Østern, editor of the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor.

The report also said that the fear of nuclear war has surged to its highest levels since the Cold War.