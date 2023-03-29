FIFA removes Indonesia as host of U-20 World Cup

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, announced Wednesday that it is removing Indonesia as the host of this year's Under-20 World Cup.

In a statement, FIFA said the decision was made "due to the current circumstances." Potential sanctions against the Football Association of Indonesia "may also be decided at a later stage."

The decision follows pushback and protest in Indonesia over Israel's participation in the tournament. Indonesia supports Palestine and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, and the governor of Bali recently called for Israel to be banned from the tournament, saying he refused to host the team on the island.

FIFA's statement did not directly mention the dispute over Israel.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged," the organization said.

The tournament featuring national teams with players under the age of 20 is set to begin in May.