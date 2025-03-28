Where Trump has grown support since first term

Black Americans, Hispanics, and young adults are all more positive on US President Donald Trump than they were eight years ago, helping to drive up his approval rating higher than it was during the first three months of his first term.

While majorities of these groups still disapprove of Trump, the change laid bare in new Gallup polling is stark — Trump has witnessed a 15-percentage point jump in his average approval rating among Hispanics in the past three months compared with last term, while his approval among Black Americans rose nine points.

Gallup also found that Trump’s approval has increased among key members of his base: Republicans, conservatives, and men. The polling carries some warning signs for the president: Gallup’s March survey found that 59% disapprove of his handling of the economy while 41% approve — the issue where he scores poorest aside from US-Russia relations.