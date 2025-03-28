Events Newsletters
US scientists look to Europe in wake of Trump funding cuts

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Mar 28, 2025, 6:37am EDT
North America
A researcher examines animal eggs under a microscope in Texas, US.
Evan Garcia/Reuters
The News

The age-old Europe-to-US brain drain may be reversing in the wake of President Donald Trump’s funding cuts and research restrictions, as US researchers look across the Atlantic for sanctuary.

Several major US research institutes face the risk of losing federal funding, and DW noted that “the uncertainty… is so great that many researchers want to leave”: A Nature poll found that 75% of US-based scientists are considering emigrating, likely to Canada or Europe.

A chart showing the percentage of US researchers who said they were considering leaving the country.

German institutions are trying to lower the bureaucratic hurdles to hiring them, while research institutes in France are offering positions to American scientists who lost their jobs in the cuts, and academics in Britain are urging their government to do the same.

