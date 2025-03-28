Mixed Signals: Nick Denton’s surprising return, courtesy of Elon Musk, Denmark, and Chinese cars

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Nick Denton, the founder of Gawker, more or less disappeared from the internet in 2017, after a public legal battle with Hulk Hogan (backed by Peter Thiel) resulted in the site being shut down. That is, until last week, when Denton suddenly reappeared on X, posting more than 200 times over the course of a few days. In his first podcast appearance since his disappearance, Ben and Max talk to the former digital media mogul about why he’s come back after almost a decade of relative anonymity and his new AI venture for journalism. They also discuss why he’s short on Tesla and Elon Musk and long on China, and ask him how he looks back on his Gawker days today.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com