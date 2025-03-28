McConnell warns of future headline: ‘Russia wins, America loses’

Sen. Mitch McConnell received the Star of Ukraine Award from the US-Ukraine Foundation last night — and let loose on Trump and his team.

He said when it comes to deterring adversaries, some of the president’s advisers “don’t seem ready to summon the resources and national will it requires,” and warned “the outcome we’re headed for today is the one we can least afford: a headline that reads, ‘Russia wins, America loses.’”

McConnell has been a steadfast backer of Ukraine but is choosing when to shoot his shots now that Trump is president. The former Senate GOP leader felt the need to respond last night, though, amid nervousness in Europe over Trump’s approach: “When American officials court the favor of an adversary at the expense of allies … [and] when they mock our friends to impress an enemy … they reveal their embarrassing naivete.”