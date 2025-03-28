Mark Carney says old US-Canada relationship ‘is over’

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that the country’s old alliance with the US is “over” amid an escalating trade war and US threats to annex Canada.

Carney said that there would be a “broad renegotiation” of Canada’s trade relationship with the US, appearing to refer to the USMCA free trade deal negotiated with Mexico and the US during Trump’s first term.

The announcement comes only two days after US President Donald Trump declared new 25% tariffs on foreign car imports, which are set to significantly impact the Canadian automaking industry, as well as US car makers with manufacturing facilities abroad.

“It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

The new prime minister is due to speak with the White House in the coming days. Carney has vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs following Wednesday’s announcement.





