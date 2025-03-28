Helios Towers sees Africa growth driven by 5G and AI

Helios Towers, one of Africa’s largest telecoms infrastructure companies, is betting that a boom in 5G and AI technologies will drive significant revenue growth over the next five years.

The London-listed company, which operates in eight African countries, leases towers to mobile phone companies serving 150 million customers. This month it posted 14% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $421 million in 2024.

The adoption of 4G and 5G provides users with faster internet speeds and the ability to use more data on everything from streaming services to banking applications. Helios Towers CEO Tom Greenwood told Semafor these advances, along with the increasingly widespread use of “hugely data consumptive” AI applications, was driving data use.

AD

“The amount of data going through the mobile networks is exponentially growing, and that simply means you need a lot more antennae around a given location to satisfy the end user demand,” Greenwood told Semafor during a wide-ranging interview. “Antennas, for us, mean tenancies, which means revenues.”

The GSMA global telecoms industry body predicts mobile data traffic in sub-Saharan Africa will quadruple over the next five years. And it expects mobile internet penetration in the region to hit 37% by 2030, up from 27% in 2023. The body, in a report published last year, said 5G’s contribution to the economy in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach $10 billion in 2030, accounting for 6% of the overall economic impact of mobile devices.



