Greenland braces for JD Vance’s visit

US Vice President JD Vance leaves today for Greenland on a trip ostensibly focused on visiting American forces, but which has sparked huge controversy after White House threats to annex the Danish-ruled territory.

The trip comes amid growing competition over access to, and control of, the Arctic. Surveys suggest the region holds much of the world’s remaining undiscovered oil and mineral reserves: Arctic-facing nations, including Russia, Canada, and the US — along with ones further afield like China — are keen to control them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin complained yesterday of NATO countries using “the far north as a springboard for potential conflicts,” while Canada will spend $73 billion over 20 years to boost its Arctic forces.