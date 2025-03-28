Deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia

A major earthquake rocked Southeast Asia, with Bangkok declaring a state of emergency and the pariah regime of Myanmar appealing for international assistance.

The full extent of the 7.7-magnitude quake was not immediately clear, but a Myanmar hospital doctor told AFP that at least 20 people had been killed, while Thai authorities said three people died and dozens were buried when an unfinished high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed. The quake could be felt as far as southwest China, while images showed roads cracking and bridges partly collapsed.

The damage and toll could be significant: The BBC noted that infrastructure in the region is not typically designed to be earthquake-resistant, and the fact that Myanmar — which usually refuses international cooperation — has asked for help indicates the scale of the destruction.