Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Mar 28, 2025, 7:47am EDT
Southeast Asia
Rescue personnel near a building that collapsed in Bangkok, Thailand after an earthquake struck Myanmar.
Rescue personnel near a building that collapsed in Bangkok. Athit Perawongmeth/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A major earthquake rocked Southeast Asia, with Bangkok declaring a state of emergency and the pariah regime of Myanmar appealing for international assistance.

The full extent of the 7.7-magnitude quake was not immediately clear, but a Myanmar hospital doctor told AFP that at least 20 people had been killed, while Thai authorities said three people died and dozens were buried when an unfinished high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed. The quake could be felt as far as southwest China, while images showed roads cracking and bridges partly collapsed.

The damage and toll could be significant: The BBC noted that infrastructure in the region is not typically designed to be earthquake-resistant, and the fact that Myanmar — which usually refuses international cooperation — has asked for help indicates the scale of the destruction.

AD
AD