Mounting calls to free Niger’s deposed president

The News
Niger’s democratically elected former President Mohamed Bazoum and his wife Hadiza have spent more than 20 months in detention by a military that seized power in 2023 and this week cemented its grip on power.
A former high school philosophy teacher who went on to become Niger’s interior minister, Bazoum represented a break with the past: His presidential inauguration in 2021 was hailed as the first peaceful democratic transition in the West African nation since it gained independence from France in 1960.
But he was ousted only two years later as Niger followed in the footsteps of neighboring Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso in returning to military rule. On Wednesday, coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani was sworn in as Niger’s president for a “transitional” five years.
Bazoum’s supporters have launched a global campaign for the 65-year-old’s release as they worry he and his wife are being forgotten. “They’re being used as hostages, as human shields, for their captors, who actually rule from the same palace,” Jeffrey Smith, executive director of advocacy group Vanguard Africa, told Semafor, urging world leaders to call for their release.
Know More
In February the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an independent expert body, found that the detention of Bazoum and his wife violated international human rights law, urging their immediate release.
Its call added to those by the leaders of countries including the US, France, and the UK that demanded Bazoum’s release at the time of his detention in July 2023. A campaign group has since formed, gathering support from over three dozen former heads of state or government.
Reed Brody, one of Bazoum’s lawyers, last spoke to the former president in October 2023, a few days before his phone was taken away. The former president has been allowed a weekly visit by his doctor but has had no other contact with family members. Bazoum is “an honorable man who was democratically elected, who fought against corruption, and who wanted to improve education, particularly for girls,” Brody told Semafor. He “is a friend to the US, a friend to the West, who is now being forgotten and abandoned.”
Next month Bazoum’s campaign group plans to lead a delegation to Washington, led by one of his daughters, urging the Trump administration to call for his release.