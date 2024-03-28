Macron and Lula launch defense submarine in Brazil

The presidents of France and Brazil launched a submarine made in the South American nation using French technology, as the two nations strengthen their defense ties.

Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to visit Brazil in 11 years after ties between Paris and Brasília deteriorated during Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency.

The submarine launch follows Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announcing a $1.1 billion plan to protect the Amazon. Other more “thorny subjects” such as regional trade deals and Russia’s war in Ukraine are also expected to feature in talks during the French leader’s trip this week.