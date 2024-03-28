Kyiv races to build defensive lines as it braces for Russian offensive

Ukraine is racing to build 1,200 miles of defensive fortifications as Kyiv braces for another Russian offensive in the coming months. On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukraine’s northern Sumy region to inspect efforts to build trenches, dugouts, and rows of so-called dragon’s teeth — large cement obstacles aimed at blocking Russian tanks.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 4 that more than $800 million had been budgeted for building defensive positions as Ukraine aims to stop the slow gains Russia has made in recent months. “Work is carried out on a daily basis, 24/7,” he said.