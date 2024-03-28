Indian opposition politicians behind bars weeks before elections

Several prominent opposition politicians in India are behind bars weeks before voting begins in national elections, leading opponents to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to suppress criticism to secure reelection.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the territory of Delhi, will remain detained until at least next week, a court ruled Thursday, following his arrest in a corruption case stemming from an alcohol sales policy. The U.S. State Department called on India to ensure a “fair, transparent and timely legal process,” prompting New Delhi to criticize the remarks as “unwarranted” and summon a senior U.S. diplomat. Two other opposition politicians, including the former chief minister of the territory of Jharkhand and a state legislator were also arrested recently.

Observers are debating whether the arrests mean that Modi is nervous enough about the elections to clamp down on the opposition, or whether it symbolizes his confidence in willing to jail critics without fear of the consequences.