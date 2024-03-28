Gambia could scrap its landmark ban on female genital mutilation

BANJUL, The Gambia — The Gambia is on the brink of becoming the first nation in the world to reverse a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM).

The practice, which has roots in social and religious beliefs, is widely viewed as a human rights violation and in many cases leads to severe health problems.

The West African country passed a law banning the custom in 2015, but its parliament is now moving to overturn the ban. Lawmakers have argued that the move is necessary to “uphold religious loyalty and safeguard cultural norms and values.”

A bill to repeal the FGM ban passed its second reading last week. Of the 53 predominantly male members of the National Assembly, only four voted against the bill, with one abstaining. Only one out of the five women in the assembly voted against the repeal of the ban.

The bill will now be reviewed by a parliamentary committee before a final vote. A date has not yet been set for the committee’s review.