As SBF is sentenced, his successor defends cleanup of messy aftermath

When Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court today to be sentenced, one person who wasn’t there is the man who’s spent the past 16 months sorting through what the crypto boy-king left behind.

“I’m too busy,” John Ray III told me this week.

As SBF’s successor as chief executive of what remains of FTX, Ray has been investigating the exchange’s collapse while pursuing billions of dollars in cash, tokens, venture investments, political donations, and Bahamian real estate — all to be divided between customers and other creditors who submitted claims with a face value of $23.6 quintillion.

That’s made it a complicated endeavor, undertaken under a public glare. Ray has drawn a chorus of critics, who have questioned the pace of recoveries, his decision not to reboot the crypto exchange, and his handling of the grab bag of venture investments assembled by Bankman-Fried.

So Ray, who performed the same job for Enron two decades ago, really wants you to know that he hasn’t screwed it up.

“This wasn’t a normal company that went into bankruptcy. This was a crime scene,” he said in an hour-long interview in which he defended his work and detailed the challenges of wading through the chaos left behind by Bankman-Fried, whose charges carry up to 110 years in prison. His lawyers are asking the court for a five-year term; he got 25 years.

Ray has recovered more than $2 billion and identified another $5 billion or so, which he says should be enough to fully repay customers. He’s still fighting with the IRS over its claim on $8 billion in unpaid taxes, and trying to negotiate down billions of dollars in penalties from financial regulators. FTX’s Silicon Valley investors will likely get nothing.

“We’re never going to be able to put Humpty Dumpty back together again, because Humpty Dumpty was never complete to begin with,” he said. “We’re doing our job and we’ll continue to do so as long as we think that the dollars that we’re investing can be translated into recoveries for victims.”

Ray has been in a strange position where his success diminishes, by degrees, the scale of Bankman-Fried’s harm and could result in a lighter sentence. His lawyers have asked the judge to consider that many creditors will be made whole. And Ray’s success in selling some FTX holdings, like a big stake in Anthropic that went for $500 million this week, has lent credibility to the idea, as Bloomberg’s Zeke Faux writes today, that customers’ funds “weren’t so much stolen as they were redirected into at least a few surprisingly good investments.”

Ray acknowledged that perception in a letter last week to the court: “That things that he stole… were successfully recovered … does not mean that things were not stolen,” he wrote. “What it means is that we got some of them back.”

Bankman-Fried was an earlier investor in Semafor, which replaced his money after charges were filed.