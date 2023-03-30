The head of a watch magazine explains what makes a timepiece tacky

Jeff Fowler said:

J: I think I’d really advise my friends against buying a generic “fashion watch” by a brand whose core business is not making timepieces. I remember a trend back in the early 20-teens when nearly every female friend that I had was looking to buy a Michael Kors watch and I didn’t understand the appeal, especially when it seemed everyone else was already following the same trend. My view then (as it is now) would be that if you’re going to spend that same amount of money, spend it on a timepiece from a brand that has devoted its history to the development of the category, or better yet, go hunting for something really special or cool in the vintage world that has some history behind it.