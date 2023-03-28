Fire at migrant center that killed 39 was started by protesters, Mexico's president says

The mattresses were set on fire by protesters who were told that they would be deported, Lopez Obrador said.

“They didn't think that would cause this terrible tragedy,” he told reporters.

In a statement, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration, which runs the facility in Ciudad Juarez near the U.S. border, said the agency “strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy,” without elaborating further.

The fire spread through the center which was housing migrants from Venezuela, Guatemala, and Honduras. At least 29 people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.