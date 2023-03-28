noscript
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Mar 28, 2023, 11:10am EDT
North America

Fire at migrant center that killed 39 was started by protesters, Mexico's president says

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Title icon

The News

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the fire at a migrant detention center which killed 39 people broke out after some migrants set fire to mattresses to protest their deportations.

Title icon

Know More

The mattresses were set on fire by protesters who were told that they would be deported, Lopez Obrador said.

“They didn't think that would cause this terrible tragedy,” he told reporters.

In a statement, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration, which runs the facility in Ciudad Juarez near the U.S. border, said the agency “strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy,” without elaborating further.

The fire spread through the center which was housing migrants from Venezuela, Guatemala, and Honduras. At least 29 people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

